Four timeless money lessons for today’s investor

Credit cards aren’t evil, they’re tools

Many of us were taught to avoid credit cards like the plague. "It’s too easy to fall into debt," we were warned. And that’s true – when misused.

But used wisely, a credit card builds your credit score and earns rewards, and can be done without incurring interest if you pay off the full balance every month. This way, it becomes a tool, not a trap.

Using your card in this way can improve your credit score, which helps when applying for car finance or a home loan. Also, many banks offer rewards and cashback, such as Discovery Miles or FNB eBucks, that can add value to everyday spending.

Used wisely, a credit card can be a tool for financial growth rather than a source of debt.

Investing isn’t gambling

Your parents may have seen investing as a risky gamble. Better to keep money ‘safe’ in the bank, was the mantra.

But leaving everything in savings today is a risk in itself because inflation erodes your money’s value year after year. Suddenly, that ‘safe’ money loses power over time.

Investing, by contrast, is not guesswork. It’s guided by research, strategy, and time. A well-diversified portfolio spreads your risk and creates room for growth. It’s true that markets go up and down but over time, they trend upward.

Today’s mantra is that investing isn’t gambling, it’s planning for your future.

Start now, not later

The best time to start investing? A few years ago. The second-best time? Right now.

One of the greatest gifts you can give your future self is time. Compound growth means your returns start earning returns, but that only works if you start early.

Don’t worry about being perfect. Focus on being consistent. Small, regular contributions often beat big, last-minute catch-ups.

This isn’t just theory, it’s what we see with real clients, year after year.

A savings account isn’t a retirement plan

It feels comforting to see a solid bank balance. And yes, an emergency fund is vital, but after that? Money sitting in a bank for decades won’t keep up with inflation. That’s not retirement planning, it’s standing still.

Rather look at options like tax-free savings accounts, retirement annuities, or discretionary investments. These are built for long-term growth.

And with the right advice, they don’t have to be complex structure. A qualified financial adviser can help you navigate these options, avoid common pitfalls, and build a plan tailored to your goals.

Your parents might have given you a solid foundation in your financial planning. Their principles still matter, but the world has changed.