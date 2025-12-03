Wealth Advisors
FT: Governments cast a hungry eye over public piggy banks (like the PIC)
Investors’ first duty is to their stakeholders, not to politicians trying to fund spending and infrastructure
Key topics:
Luxembourg plans national defence bonds to fund military spending.
Governments eye private wealth to ease high debt and fund projects.
Pension funds resist coercion despite pressure for domestic investment.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Katie Martin