Gold – A difficult rally to sustain

A key part in what is likely to result in a sustained desire for gold is the move to a multi-polar world. This broader theme of the waning influence of the US dollar, is not new. Indeed, it gave rise to the advent of cryptocurrencies, and for even longer many of those in emerging markets have long favoured its insurance not only against inflation and weak currencies but also against politics.

Most recently, Tether has emerged as a major source of demand for gold. Tether’s gold and bitcoin reserves stand at $12.9 billion and $9.9 billion, respectively, representing about 13% of their total reserves.

Central banks are significant players and currently hold almost 20% of all mined gold. They (with a particular focus on those in emerging markets) are not only buying gold but they are also more intentional about where they store the gold. Perhaps not dissimilar from citizens’ lack of trust in their own government, but each government having reduced trust in the global hegemony. Moscow, for example, had already been shifting its National Welfare Fund into gold since 2014 and after 2022, that logic hardened. The remarkable discussions around the EUR193 billion of frozen Russian assets held by Brussel’s Euroclear are also a stark reminder of the geopolitical complexity in a multi-polar world.

Globally, central banks now hold approximately the same value of gold as they do US treasuries (this has not been the case since before 2000). Part of the “gold is overtaking US Treasuries” story comes down to valuation. Treasuries have been under pressure from rising issuance, widening deficits, and reluctant buyers. The shift signaling the growing anxiety around US deficits.