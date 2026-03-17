The hidden risk of playing it safe with your money

When markets feel uncertain, many investors retreat to the same place: cash. Money market funds, fixed deposits, and savings accounts have long been seen as the safest place to park capital. There is comfort in stability. Your balance doesn’t swing wildly from one month to the next, and the risk of losing money appears minimal.

But the question worth asking is this: safe from what?

Because, cash might protect the number printed on your statement, it doesn’t necessarily protect what that money will be able to buy in the future.

That distinction matters more than most investors realise.