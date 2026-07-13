How diversified is your portfolio actually?

When investors sit down with us to review their portfolios, one word comes up more than any other: diversification. They point to a global fund here, a local equity tracker there, and feel reassured that their money is spread across different markets and asset classes.

That reassurance is understandable. In many cases, though, it isn't quite right.

Part of the reason is how many portfolios are constructed. When performance is measured against a market index, there's a built-in pull towards owning what that index owns. The problem is that those indexes are increasingly not what most people assume them to be.

Over the past decade, the world's major stock indexes have become dominated by a small number of very large companies. The S&P 500, which many South Africans hold for global exposure, now has its top 10 holdings accounting for close to 40% of the index's total weight. That share was around 25% as recently as 2010.

As a result, seven US tech companies drove the majority of global returns in 2025.

What this means is that if you hold a global index fund, you’re making a far more concentrated bet than the word ‘diversified’ suggests.

The JSE tells a similar story, and arguably a sharper one. Naspers and Prosus together account for close to 20% of the JSE Top 40. Plus, the top 10 names in that index make up around two thirds of its total weight.

As a South African investor, when you buy ‘broad local equity’ what you’re actually buying is significant exposure to Tencent, two or three banks, and a handful of resource counters. That's anything but a diversified portfolio.