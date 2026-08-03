Can your portfolio handle inflated retirement costs?

Picture a ‘typical’ breakfast for two at home. Two slices of toast each, with cheese, plus two eggs and milk for your coffees or tea. Ordinary, unremarkable, the kind of thing you don't think about twice.

Until you look at what this daily routine will cost you in retirement.

Whereas this breakfast could cost you around R41 today, using today’s average prices, inflation could easily push that cost to closer to R180 in only 20 years!

Average inflation of between 6% and 8% since 1995 has pushed this small sample of breakfast ingredients from R4.70 then to the roughly R41 it costs today. Project that same inflation forward, and suddenly you might look at your retirement plan very differently.