Your international payments could be simpler, faster and more cost-effective

Whether it’s emigrating, buying investment property offshore, transferring a retirement fund or settling a foreign inheritance, there are many reasons South Africans may need to move significant amounts of money across borders.

For some, it may be one of the largest financial transactions they’ll ever make. For others, international transfers are a regular part of managing their finances, from receiving foreign income to managing an import/export business.

But whether it’s a once-off transfer or a recurring international payment, the process is rarely as straightforward as it should be. Exchange control requirements, documentation and service split across multiple bank departments make cross-border payments slow and administratively demanding.

And for a service that’s largely transactional, the banks’ costs can be surprisingly high.

The fee that doesn't appear on the invoice

Ask most people what an international transfer costs and they'll point to SWIFT charges or a processing fee. These are the visible costs, and usually the smallest ones.

The larger cost sits inside the exchange rate itself. The rate you see on Google is typically the mid-market rate, the midpoint between a currency's buy and sell price. Banks commonly add a margin of 2–3% on top of it, and because that margin is built into the rate rather than listed as a separate fee, it rarely registers.

The numbers add up quickly. On a R2.5 million offshore property payment, for example, a 2% markup amounts to R50,000 - before any transfer fees are applied. For those paid in a foreign currency, the same margin is deducted from every time you bring that income home.