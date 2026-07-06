Investing offshore just got easier. Here’s how.

Of course, one of the most useful tools that simplify this process is an offshore bank account. This is the account your money actually moves through, and if you travel regularly or have family studying or working abroad, that will simplify life enormously.

A word on tax and estate planning, because it matters more than people expect. South African tax residents are taxed on worldwide income, so interest, dividends and capital gains earned offshore generally still need to be declared here.

This doesn’t always mean you’ll pay tax in two jurisdictions – especially in countries that have double taxation or foreign tax credit agreements with South Africa.

It’s important to know that if you earn income working abroad, only the first R1.25 million is exempt under current rules, as long as you meet the day-count requirements. Also, offshore assets might be subject to inheritance rules and estate duties, so it’s worth getting proper advice before, not after, you move money abroad.

One more thing worth saying plainly, since the rand had a strong run in 2025: don’t build your offshore decision around what the currency might do next. A weaker rand flatters offshore returns when converted back, while a stronger one dents them.

The truth is that it’s practically impossible to predict what the currency is going to do, and that offshore investing is a long-term diversification decision, not a currency trade.

So, the real question isn’t whether you can afford to move R2 million. It’s what amount, if it dropped in value tomorrow, genuinely wouldn’t keep you up at night. Start there. Build your comfort with the currency and the process and decide whether to use more of your allowance next year once you have.

My message to you is this: the door didn’t get harder to walk through, it got wider. You don’t need to fill the frame to walk through it.