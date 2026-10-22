R100 in 1940, R10 million by 2025: the investment risk no spreadsheet captures

R100 invested in the JSE at the start of 1940, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to about R10.7 million by the end of 2025. The same R100 invested in the S&P 500 grew to almost R34 million. The arithmetic is compelling, but it hides the risk that does the most damage to a family's long-term wealth.

For those who like the numbers, the JSE returned 14.4% a year in rand from 1940 to 2025, or 7.1% after SA inflation. The S&P 500 returned 11.3% a year in dollars, or 7.3% after US inflation. In their home currencies, the two markets created real wealth at a remarkably similar pace.

For South African investors, the crucial difference has been the rand. It weakened by about 4% a year against the dollar over the period, lifting the S&P 500's return to about 16% a year in rand, against 14.4% for the JSE. Offshore investing also offers far more choice: industries scarcely represented on the JSE, alongside a broader mix of economies and currencies that reduces a family's dependence on one country.

None of those returns came in a straight line. In their worst calendar years, the JSE fell 26% in rand and the S&P 500 fell 37% in dollars. This is why we do not define risk as volatility, the year-to-year movement the industry usually quotes. For capital invested for decades, those movements are unavoidable and irrelevant. The more important risk is a poor outcome when you need the money.

Time helps to reduce that risk. Over a single year, the JSE and S&P 500 lost money in roughly one year in four. Over every ten-year period, the JSE made money in rand. Over twenty years, neither market recorded a loss in its home currency, and even the weakest twenty-year stretches still compounded at more than 5% a year.