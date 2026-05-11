Are you losing R30 000 a year in unnecessary tax?

There's a question I hear regularly from clients who are serious about building long-term wealth: should I be putting money into a retirement annuity (RA) or a discretionary unit trust?

It's not a simple either-or decision, and the answer depends on what you're trying to achieve. Both can help you grow wealth, but they work in fundamentally different ways. One offers complete flexibility with less tax efficiency. The other locks your money away but has powerful tax benefits that compound over time.

Balancing immediate flexibility with long-term tax efficiency is what separates a well-chosen structure from one that quietly erode value over time.