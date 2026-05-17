The most expensive investment mistake you can make

Investors the world over have a love-hate relationship with equity markets, because they fear losing money whenever markets become too choppy. But what if I can show you this fear is overdone?

Here's what South African investors actually did in 2025. They moved R56.4 billion into money market and short-term interest-bearing funds. Another R52.1 billion went into income (cash & bonds) portfolios. Investors also pulled R16.5 billion out of pure SA equity funds, of which R15.9 billion was in the last three months of the year alone.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of 17% (USD), during 2025. The Nasdaq delivered a total return of 21% (USD) and Emerging markets had a return of 33% (USD). Our very own JSE All Share Index delivered a total return of 42.4% (Rands) last year. Imagine if all the money that flowed into money market and bonds went into one of the above mentioned markets. Well done to the investors who stayed put, they captured all that growth, while the ones who moved to ‘safety’ did not.

But investors, are not always fully invested in equity markets. If you followed a more diversified approach with your investments in 2025 you would have easily clocked in 19% growth. This is if you had the below asset split.