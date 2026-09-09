Moving funds to or from South Africa? Here’s the easier, more affordable route

Anyone who's had to move a large sum of money into or out of South Africa knows it's rarely a quick or simple process.

From emigration and overseas property purchases to foreign inheritances, salaries or business import/export payments, these transfers often come wrapped in paperwork, regulatory red tape and unclear pricing - leaving many people unsure of exactly what they’re paying.

Much of this comes down to how traditional banks structure international transfers, often routing a single transaction through several departments. That fragmentation means more admin, less accountability, and a slower, costlier process overall - with one of the biggest costs, a 2% to 3% exchange rate margin, usually hidden from view.

This is the broken model Future Forex set out to change. As South Africa's largest foreign exchange intermediary, their team have successfully challenged the status quo in a space long overdue for disruption.

The multi-award-winning fintech offers a genuinely end-to-end international money transfer service, blending white-glove client support, intuitive digital tools and transparent, industry-leading pricing into a single seamless experience.

The outcome is a simpler, all-in-one offering that takes much of the admin off clients’ hands, while delivering savings of up to 50% for individuals and up to 30% for SMEs.

"Whether you're moving funds internationally for personal or business reasons, you shouldn't have to navigate complex regulations or coordinate multiple departments just to get a transaction over the line," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "Our role is to manage the process from start to finish, so our clients never have to think twice about the complexities involved."

Why the biggest cost is often the one you never see

Most people, when tallying up the cost of sending money internationally, zero in on the visible line items - SWIFT charges, processing fees and the like. In reality, these usually account for only a fraction of the total cost.

Search for an exchange rate on Google and you’ll typically find the mid-market rate. Many assume this is the rate they’ll actually get, but the banks typically add a hidden margin of 2% to 3% on top.