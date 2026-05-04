With offshore investing the structure matters as much as the exposure

By Ruan Breed*

When we sit down with clients who have built meaningful offshore portfolios, the conversation almost always starts with the same question: where should I be investing? Which funds, which markets, which currencies.

It's a fair question. But it's not the most important one. The question that tends to have the bigger impact on your wealth is this: how is that investment structured?

Because the vehicle you use to hold offshore assets has a direct bearing on the tax you pay, how your estate is handled when you die, and how much of your wealth actually reaches your family. Getting this wrong is expensive. And it's a mistake we see often.

The tax bill that doesn't disappear when you stop working

A lot of investors assume that once the salary stops, so does the serious tax exposure. It's a reasonable assumption. It's also wrong, and for investors with large portfolios, it can be significantly wrong.

Here's why. If you hold a portion of your wealth in cash or money market investments, which most people with large portfolios do for liquidity reasons, that interest is taxed as ordinary income at your marginal rate. Every year. Whether you're working or not.

At even a modest yield of 5%, a large capital base generates enough interest to push you firmly into the higher tax brackets. For South African tax residents, that means income tax of up to 45% on those returns, year after year.

Then there's capital gains. As your portfolio grows, so does what's called the embedded gain. When you eventually sell or switch investments, that gain is realised and taxed. Under South African tax rules, 40% of your net capital gain is included in your taxable income and taxed at your marginal rate. For individuals, that produces an effective maximum capital gains tax rate of 18%.

How the endowment wrapper changes the picture

The endowment is not a new or exotic product. But it’s consistently underused by investors who would benefit from it most.

Here's how it works. Most funds inside an endowment are structured as roll-up funds. Instead of paying out interest and dividends to you as income, which would be taxed at up to 45% in your hands, those returns are reinvested back into the fund price.

So, what would have been an annual income tax event becomes a deferred capital event, taxed only when you choose to exit.

This does two things. First, it reduces the tax rate on your returns from up to 45% to a maximum effective rate of 12% on capital gains. Second, it puts you in control of when the tax bill arrives.

Think of it this way. In a direct offshore account, SARS is a silent partner drawing up to 45 cents from every rand of interest you earn, every single year. Inside the wrapper, that silent partner steps back and waits until you decide to exit.

Inside the endowment, capital gains tax is applied at a flat effective rate of 12%, regardless of the size of the gain. There is no marginal rate creep. No interaction with your other income. No risk of the rate climbing as your portfolio grows.