Your practical 2026 personal tax checklist

Every year, it creeps up. And yet every year we moan and delay: you know the 28 February tax deadline is coming and that things must get done. But between work, life, and sheer mental fatigue… it’s easy to do nothing.

And you’re not alone. Every year we speak to clients who feel overwhelmed by the thought of tax admin. The result? They do nothing or have to frantically do it at the last minute.

But this doesn’t have to be you, not this year.

With the deadline fast approaching here are a few simple steps to help you can get ahead, reduce your tax bill, and feel good about closing out the tax year.

1. Max out your retirement contributions

This is one of the most powerful ways to reduce your tax burden while growing your long-term savings. You can contribute up to 27.5% of your taxable income (up to R350 000 a year) to a retirement annuity or pension fund.

Ask yourself: Have I topped up this year?

Many people leave this for “later” and miss the window. If you act now, that contribution can work in your favour in two important ways: less tax today, more retirement income tomorrow.

2. Don’t neglect your tax-free savings

You’re allowed to invest R36 000 a year (up to R500 000 over your lifetime) in a tax-free savings account (TFSA). Any growth inside the account is completely tax free.

If you’ve still got room this year, even a small last-minute contribution can be a smart move. And don’t be fooled by the term ‘savings account’, there a range of unit trusts and ETFs available that qualify.

Many people forget about this one entirely. But it’s one of the simplest tools SARS gives you. Don’t let it go unused.

3. Don’t forget your medical expenses

If you’re on a medical aid and have paid out-of-pocket medical expenses, you might qualify for a medical tax credit – but only if you have both the invoices and proof of payment.

All too often, Thtis is where many people get stuck. They realise too late that they haven’t kept the right receipts. Avoid that scramble by being diligent with your record-keeping, It can save you a lot of stress, and possibly some tax.

4. Donations: give with intention

If you’ve donated to a registered public benefit organisation (PBO), you can claim a deduction of up to 10% of your taxable income. But only if you have a Section 18A certificate.

This is often forgotten until it’s too late.

Been meaning to make that donation? Do it before 28 February. It’s generous and tax smart.

5. Travel and home office claims

If you’re claiming travel expenses, you’ll need a logbook with total and business kilometres, including your closing odometer reading for the end of February.

Working from home? Make sure your home office meets SARS rules, and keep records of rent, utilities, and internet costs.

Lots of people leave these claims out entirely, not because they’re not eligible, but because they didn’t prepare in time.

6. Avoid provisional tax penalties

If you earn income beyond a salary – anything from rental income, freelance work, or interest – then you may need to file a second provisional tax return by 27 February.

The danger here is that SARS can charge penalties and interest if you underestimate your income. If you’re unsure, it’s worth getting help.

7. Capital gains: small actions, big impact

If you sold an asset this year, you may be liable for capital gains tax. Fortunately, you’re allowed a R40 000 annual exclusion.

You can use this to your advantage if you time disposals or declare losses to reduce your tax bill. Even small gains or losses matter, especially when tracked over time.

This is one area that rewards planning, and it doesn’t have to be complex.

8. Donations tax exemption

Did you know that you can give up to R100 000 per year tax-free? Better still, spouses can gift unlimited amounts to each other without triggering donations tax.

Many clients use this exemption to transfer wealth gradually. If it fits your financial goals, it’s worth considering, but remember to act before the 28 February deadline.

Take action to move forward

Tax admin can feel like a burden. So, it’s completely normal to want to put it off. But here’s the thing: action lifts that weight and remember, the first step is the hardest.

So, start with one item on this list. Tick it off. Then move to the next.

The clock is ticking, but you still have time. And if you need a sounding board, your Brenthurst advisor is here to help you navigate it all.

Let’s get this done together.