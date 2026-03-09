The quiet power of bonds: Why they still matter in modern portfolios

In today’s investment landscape, obsessed with equity market headlines, geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, interest rate challenges, disruptive technologies, and overnight success stories, bonds rarely steal the spotlight. Bonds are often described as boring, conservative, or only for retirees. Yet, quietly and consistently, bonds continue to play a vital role in building resilient, well-balanced investment portfolios.

At their core, bonds are fixed-income securities – essentially loans made by investors to governments, municipalities, or corporations. In return, the issuer commits to paying regular interest (annually or semi-annually) and repaying the original capital at a specified maturity date. They are generally less volatile than equities and produce more stable returns. Bonds are widely used to finance infrastructure, capital expansion, and public projects, and they can range in duration from a few months to as long as 30 years. In South Africa, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has regulated the debt market since 2009, with more than 1 600 listed bonds available to investors. The market is significant, liquid, and well-developed, with more than R1 trillion in nominal value.

The most common types include government bonds (generally considered lower credit risk), municipal bonds (issued to fund local infrastructure), and corporate bonds (which offer higher yields but carry greater default risk). Within investment portfolios, bonds are often included in income and lower-risk funds to provide diversification across issuers, durations, and currencies.

So why do bonds still matter – especially in today’s volatile and uncertain markets?