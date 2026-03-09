The quiet power of bonds: Why they still matter in modern portfolios
By Michelle Snyman*
In today’s investment landscape, obsessed with equity market headlines, geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, interest rate challenges, disruptive technologies, and overnight success stories, bonds rarely steal the spotlight. Bonds are often described as boring, conservative, or only for retirees. Yet, quietly and consistently, bonds continue to play a vital role in building resilient, well-balanced investment portfolios.
At their core, bonds are fixed-income securities – essentially loans made by investors to governments, municipalities, or corporations. In return, the issuer commits to paying regular interest (annually or semi-annually) and repaying the original capital at a specified maturity date. They are generally less volatile than equities and produce more stable returns. Bonds are widely used to finance infrastructure, capital expansion, and public projects, and they can range in duration from a few months to as long as 30 years. In South Africa, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has regulated the debt market since 2009, with more than 1 600 listed bonds available to investors. The market is significant, liquid, and well-developed, with more than R1 trillion in nominal value.
The most common types include government bonds (generally considered lower credit risk), municipal bonds (issued to fund local infrastructure), and corporate bonds (which offer higher yields but carry greater default risk). Within investment portfolios, bonds are often included in income and lower-risk funds to provide diversification across issuers, durations, and currencies.
So why do bonds still matter – especially in today’s volatile and uncertain markets?
Stability when markets lose their balance
When interest rates increase, bond prices fall, and when interest rates decrease, bond prices rise. This inverse relationship is fundamental to understand how bonds behave in different economic environments.
Equity markets thrive in periods of growth but are highly sensitive to emotion and uncertainty. Sharp drawdowns, central bank decisions, geopolitical shocks, and interest-rate surprises can cause share prices to decline rapidly. Bonds, by contrast, tend to move differently from equities, particularly during periods of market stress. Thus, bonds provide diversification benefits, which helps smooth overall portfolio returns and reduces the emotional strain investors feel during market downturns.
Predictable income in an unpredictable world
One of the most underappreciated benefits of bonds is their ability to generate a reliable cash flow, making bonds especially valuable for investors who need income – whether for retirement, reinvestment, or lifestyle expenses.
Most traditional fixed-rate bonds pay predetermined coupons, although floating-rate and inflation-linked bonds adjust payments based on reference rates or inflation. Most bonds have a defined maturity date, at which the principal is repaid, adding a layer of predictability and supporting capital preservation objectives. However, the reliability of this income depends on the credit quality of the issuer, as lower-rate bonds offer higher yield, but carry greater default risk.
Risk management, not risk avoidance
Bonds are not risk-free, but they are effective risk managers. By incorporating government, inflation-linked, or high-quality corporate bonds, investors can control portfolio volatility without sacrificing long-term growth entirely.
Bonds have historically reduced portfolio volatility and cushioned equity drawdowns, although they can also experience capital losses in rising interest rate environments.
The power of balance
Successful investing is not about being right all the time – it’s about staying invested through all market conditions. Bonds help investors remain disciplined, reduce emotional decision-making, and maintain consistency in their strategy.
A portfolio without bonds may grow faster at times, but it often comes with sharper falls and higher stress. Over the long term, balance, not reckless, wins.
In conclusion, bonds may never be exciting, but they are essential. They provide stability, income, and protection – three qualities all investors need, regardless of age or market conditions.
In the end, bonds are the foundation that allows growth to endure.
*Michelle Snyman is a para-planner at Brenthurst Wealth Fourways.