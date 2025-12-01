The real crash has been happening in fiat currency, not the market

There’s been no shortage of talk lately about whether markets — especially those linked to AI and technology — are in a bubble. It’s easy to understand why people feel uneasy after such strong returns, but context matters.

Calling a market a “bubble” is a little like saying a car will eventually run out of petrol. Of course it will. But what matters is how far it can still go before it does — and that’s what investors often miss.

For nearly three years now, we’ve been hearing predictions that the market would crash “any moment.” Yet here we are. History shows us that these warnings sound clever but seldom help investors achieve better results and as the saying goes “Bears sound smart, but bulls make money” and “bad news sells.”