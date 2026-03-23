How to rejig your finances for a world at war

It’s hard to ignore what’s happening in the Middle East. The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has raised serious concerns about oil supply, pushing prices into territory that has markets spooked.

If you’re feeling uneasy, that’s completely understandable. War creates uncertainty that fuels volatility, which eventually ends up affecting your pocket – both in the short and long term.

Right now, the real concern isn’t just higher oil prices, it’s the combination of rising prices and slowing global growth. That’s what economists call stagflation.

In simple terms, this means your cost of living rises while the economy struggles to grow. That’s a tough mix for any country, but for South Africa it’s even more complicated.