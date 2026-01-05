Retirement 101: What you need to know for 2026 and beyond

Will 2026 be the year you retire? Or is it the year you finally take your retirement planning seriously? Either way, now is the ideal moment to take stock.

Too many South Africans go into retirement without a real plan. All too often, they rely more on guesswork, outdated assumptions, or blind hope. But retirement is no longer a single event, it’s a phase that for many of us could last 20, 30 or even 40 years.

How confident are you that your plan will deliver a large enough nest egg to last that long? Rather than guessing, I want to encourage you to start taking a more active interest in your future plans. It’s easy to hope for the best or find a way to cope with the situation in the future.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. And, honestly, it’s not difficult. I promise. Here are my tips that I hope will give you the tools and confidence to make a plan, and stick to it.