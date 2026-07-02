Sean Peche: What great investors know about forecasting the future

“Never extrapolate single data points” as my great friend and former colleague, Richard Pitt, used to tell me.

Anyone with more than 5 minutes knowledge of statistics knows he’s right.

Yet people do it all the time.

The news channels all want to interview the strategist who “got it right last time” or sometimes worse, are "getting it right now"

In every interview I’ve seen with “Gloom Boom and Doom” editor, Marc Faber, he was introduced as, “the person who correctly called the 1987 crash”.

As if that guarantees he’s going to correctly call every other crash…