Section 10C: Income tax strategies in retirement structuring

Section 11F caps the annual deduction for retirement fund contributions at the lesser of R430 000, 27.5% of the higher of remuneration or taxable income, or taxable income itself. Any contribution above that ceiling is not deductible in that tax year. But rather than being lost, the excess is carried in the investor’s name and applied later, in a strict order set by the legislation.

That order matters as well. Excess contributions are first carried forward and deducted under section 11F in future years where the limits allow. If a retirement or withdrawal lump sum is taken, any remaining balance must then be applied against the taxable portion of that lump sum under the Second Schedule, before the retirement tax table is applied. Only after that, once the investor is drawing a compulsory annuity, can whatever remains be used to exempt annuity income under Section 10C. Importantly, balances are aggregated across all of the investor’s retirement funds, and a lump sum always takes priority.