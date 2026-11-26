A simpler, cheaper way to move funds to or from South Africa
Ask most South Africans who have moved a large sum of money abroad through their bank, and you’ll hear a familiar story: fees that only become clear after the fact, little visibility into the payment’s progress, and few people to turn to when something needs sorting out.
Getting a simple answer can mean working through a chatbot, explaining your situation several times over or being handed from one department to the next.
South Africa’s largest foreign exchange intermediary, , was built as an alternative to that experience. Its model pairs industry-leading exchange rates with a dedicated account manager - a specialist who gets to know each client, understands what they need, and oversees their transfer from the moment they onboard.
For clients, this means a smoother, more personalised international payment experience - alongside savings of up to 50% for individuals and 30% for businesses.
This multi-award-winning solution is particularly valuable for individuals who are emigrating, receiving an offshore inheritance, buying property abroad or earning a foreign salary, as well as SMEs managing import/export transactions or receiving payments from overseas clients.
“When it comes to sending or receiving funds internationally, most people focus on the visible fees and overlook the margin buried in the rate,” says Harry Scherzer, a qualified actuary and CEO of Future Forex. “If you want to know what a transfer is really costing you, the exchange rate is where to look - and then ask what kind of service you’re actually getting for that price.”
Why the banks’ foreign exchange costs are easy to overlook
The largest cost of an international payment is rarely itemised. SWIFT fees, commissions and admin charges are visible enough, but the bigger expense tends to sit in the exchange rate spread - the gap between the rate at which a bank buys foreign currency and the rate at which it sells it.
Say the rate you see on Google is R16.80 to the dollar. That’s the mid-market rate, but your bank may quote closer to R17.14 - a hidden markup of around 2%. On a R1 million transfer to the US, that’s roughly R20 000 lost to the exchange rate, and it never appears as a fee.
For individuals and SMEs, whether making regular payments or a single large transfer, it’s a margin that adds up quickly.
Future Forex is able to price far more competitively thanks to its scale, proprietary technology and strong banking partnerships. Just as importantly, clients see the full cost of a transfer upfront, with nothing added after the fact.
“Our pricing is deliberately simple: a fixed, highly competitive fee, clearly outlined before you commit,” says Scherzer. “Clients don’t have to leave their bank, either. They can continue with their day-to-day banking as usual, while we take care of their international transactions.”
A specialist in your corner
Price matters, but so does knowing your transfer is in expert hands - particularly when a large sum, a tight deadline or a complex set of documents is involved.
That’s why every Future Forex client is paired with a dedicated account manager: a foreign exchange specialist who gets to know their circumstances and understands South Africa’s exchange control requirements.
Rather than starting from scratch with a different call centre agent each time, clients have one consistent point of contact to guide them through the process, help prepare their documentation and answer questions as they arise.
“Saving clients money is important, but it’s only half of what we do,” says Scherzer. “The other half is the relationship. Our specialists know each client’s situation, so they can anticipate what’s needed and keep things moving. Traditionally, that kind of service has been reserved for large corporate clients. We wanted to make it available to everyone who works with us.”
That support matters most on larger and more complex transactions, which often involve more than a straightforward currency conversion. Clients may need to know which supporting documents to submit, or which exchange control requirements apply to their circumstances.
These compliance steps are handled by Future Forex’s team at no additional cost, whether it’s an Approval of International Transfer (AIT) application, the relevant Balance of Payments (BoP) code or other exchange control requirements. For business clients, it extends to South African Reserve Bank approvals and Advance Payment Notification (APN) applications.
Technology that works alongside people
Future Forex’s premium service is backed by an easy-to-use online platform and mobile app, giving clients who prefer to manage their own transfers the flexibility to do so in one place.
Clients can book and track transfers, view live exchange rates and set automatic alerts for when their preferred rate is reached. Business clients can also set up approval workflows, defining who needs to sign off before a payment is released.
The technology takes care of convenience; a specialist is there for everything else.
Whether it’s a routine monthly payment or a complex cross-border transaction, Future Forex makes moving money into and out of South Africa faster, easier and more cost-effective.
Its approach has earned recognition across the industry, including ‘Company of the Year’ at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and ‘Best Cross-Border Payments – South Africa’ at the 2026 Global Financial Market Review Awards.
to get in touch with a Future Forex expert or request a tailored quote for your international transfer.