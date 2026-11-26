Ask most South Africans who have moved a large sum of money abroad through their bank, and you’ll hear a familiar story: fees that only become clear after the fact, little visibility into the payment’s progress, and few people to turn to when something needs sorting out.

Getting a simple answer can mean working through a chatbot, explaining your situation several times over or being handed from one department to the next.

South Africa’s largest foreign exchange intermediary, Future Forex , was built as an alternative to that experience. Its model pairs industry-leading exchange rates with a dedicated account manager - a specialist who gets to know each client, understands what they need, and oversees their transfer from the moment they onboard.

For clients, this means a smoother, more personalised international payment experience - alongside savings of up to 50% for individuals and 30% for businesses.

This multi-award-winning solution is particularly valuable for individuals who are emigrating, receiving an offshore inheritance, buying property abroad or earning a foreign salary, as well as SMEs managing import/export transactions or receiving payments from overseas clients.

“When it comes to sending or receiving funds internationally, most people focus on the visible fees and overlook the margin buried in the rate,” says Harry Scherzer, a qualified actuary and CEO of Future Forex. “If you want to know what a transfer is really costing you, the exchange rate is where to look - and then ask what kind of service you’re actually getting for that price.”

Why the banks’ foreign exchange costs are easy to overlook

The largest cost of an international payment is rarely itemised. SWIFT fees, commissions and admin charges are visible enough, but the bigger expense tends to sit in the exchange rate spread - the gap between the rate at which a bank buys foreign currency and the rate at which it sells it.