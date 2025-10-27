Smart ways to grow your RA and pension savings

Ever feel like your retirement savings are scattered across too many places? One account here, another over there, and now your employer has their own fund too? You might be wondering: should you try to combine everything? Wouldn’t it be simpler to have one pot?

That instinct makes sense. But when it comes to retirement annuities (RAs) and employer pension or provident funds, merging them isn’t an option. And surprisingly, that’s a good thing.

Here’s why having both can actually work in your favour.