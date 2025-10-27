Smart ways to grow your RA and pension savings
By Dorothy Avvakoumides*
Ever feel like your retirement savings are scattered across too many places? One account here, another over there, and now your employer has their own fund too? You might be wondering: should you try to combine everything? Wouldn’t it be simpler to have one pot?
That instinct makes sense. But when it comes to retirement annuities (RAs) and employer pension or provident funds, merging them isn’t an option. And surprisingly, that’s a good thing.
Here’s why having both can actually work in your favour.
Separate tools for a shared goal
Think of your RA as your personal project – a savings plan you control, separate from your employer. It’s designed to help you build long-term wealth, and it stays with you no matter where you work.
Your employer’s retirement fund, on the other hand, is part of your employment package. They contribute alongside you, which helps your savings grow faster. But it’s linked to your job, so if you change employers, the rules and benefits might change too.
Different rules, different strengths
One reason you can’t transfer an RA into a company fund comes down to legislation. The law keeps them separate because they serve slightly different purposes and follow different tax rules. Trying to blend them would create confusion – not just for you, but for fund managers, administrators, and the tax system.
The good news? This separation protects you. It ensures your personal savings (in your RA) can’t be accessed too early or eroded by job changes. And your employer fund gives you the benefit of shared contributions while you’re working.
Make the most of both
Instead of trying to merge your accounts, focus on using them together, smartly. Here’s how:
1. Consolidate your RAs
If you have multiple retirement annuities from different providers, you may be able to combine them into one. This can cut admin, make it easier to track performance, and potentially lower fees.
2. Keep contributing to both
Yes, it’s allowed. You can contribute to your RA and your employer’s fund. Doing so can boost your overall retirement savings, and both contributions may offer tax benefits.
3. Diversify your exposure
Your RA and your employer fund may have different investment strategies. That’s not a bad thing. It means you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket. A mix of approaches can smooth out risk over time.
4. Get help with the big picture
A qualified financial advisor can help you see how your various savings work together. They’ll make sure you’re not overexposed in one area and help you align everything with your retirement goals.
Simple isn’t always better
It’s tempting to want one account, one number, one statement. But retirement planning isn’t one-size-fits-all. Having multiple savings vehicles might seem messy, but it gives you flexibility, control, and resilience.
So instead of fighting the system, work with it. Use your RA to build personal, portable savings. Use your employer’s fund to maximise current contributions. And together, let them power your path to a secure retirement.
Your future self will thank you.
*Dorothy Avvakoumides is an employee benefits consultant at Brenthurst Wealth Fourways.