Imagine being offered shares in a company that has no chief executive, no management team, no targets and no consolidated accounts, and whose major decisions are shaped by the people selling it products. No sensible business owner would invest. Yet many manage their own family's wealth exactly this way.

We often see a business that turns over more than R1 billion a year whose structure could be drawn on the back of an envelope, owned by a family whose private wealth would need a wall chart that nobody has ever drawn. The business gets the owner's focus, expertise, care and oversight. The wealth it created, which may one day be worth more than the business itself, gets remarkably little attention.

Whether you founded a successful business or spent decades running a major company, you understand the importance of financial targets, measuring progress, managing risk and holding people accountable. These are the disciplines that helped make you successful.

Yet those same principles rarely extend to your family's own wealth.

Typically there is a local trust and an offshore trust, a company that holds property, investments in several jurisdictions, and a product bought years ago for a tax benefit that nobody can now explain. Each piece was a sensible answer to a particular question, usually from a different adviser. But who is looking at the whole?

Why the discrepancy? In business, you are accustomed to making decisions, supported by a capable team and held accountable for results. Yet when it comes to your private wealth, you may have become a passive shareholder, relying on advisers who each see only one part of the picture.

Your family's wealth is effectively your second business. And it may ultimately become your most important one.

Given time to compound, the assets outside the business can grow to exceed the value of the business itself. Yet the least supervised part of the family's financial affairs may become its largest asset.

More importantly, this is the wealth your children and grandchildren will inherit, along with structures they did not design, decisions they may not understand and responsibilities they may not be prepared for.

You spent a lifetime building your wealth. Have you given the same thought to what happens to it, and to your family, when you are no longer there?

Ask yourself: Could you draw your family's entire financial structure on one page? Do you know why each entity exists, what it costs and whether it still serves a purpose? Do you have clear goals for your family's wealth, and does anyone measure progress against them? Are your children prepared to manage what they will inherit?

Many of these structures serve a valuable purpose. What is often missing is the coordinated oversight and accountability that the business takes for granted.

You would not run your business this way. So why accept it for the wealth you and your family will depend on for generations?

At Centric Family Office, we combine institutional expertise, independent judgment and a commitment to acting solely in your family's interests. We help you apply the same discipline and accountability to your family's wealth that made you successful in business, coordinating investments, structures, costs and succession around your family's long-term goals.

Our objective is to help you make better-informed decisions, protect what you have built and give you peace of mind that your family's financial affairs are properly managed.

A confidential Family Wealth Review is the place to start. It establishes what your family owns, how it is managed, what it costs and whether it is structured to achieve what matters most to you.