The hidden tax married couples might miss

Picture a fairly common South African situation. Your spouse took up a job overseas last year, or finally settled abroad after months of visas, paperwork, and goodbyes. While you wound up things back home, you paid off the last of a bond, covered some moving costs, or simply sent money over to help them get started.

It might not have felt like a financial transaction, more like family looking after family.

However, under recent changes to South African tax law, that would be considered a donation, and taxed accordingly.

Since the Budget Speech on 25 February 2026, National Treasury has drawn a new line through one of the oldest tax breaks married couples relied on. Donations between spouses used to be entirely tax free, no limit, no questions asked. That exemption now only applies in full if the spouse receiving the donation is still a South African tax resident.

Once they've ceased residency, whatever you give them, transfer to them, or pay on their behalf can trigger donations tax. And Treasury has said this applies from budget day itself, not from whenever the final law is passed.