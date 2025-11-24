How to think clearly about performance in 2026

As we head into 2026, it’s a good time to reflect on your investment decisions. What’s working, what needs attention, and what you might need to rethink.

A question that often comes up, directly or indirectly is: How did my investments do? And isn’t it better to just pick the investment with the best return?

It’s an understandable question. Especially if you see that other funds or asset classes have done better than yours. But return, on its own, doesn’t tell the whole story. In fact, making decisions based on past performance alone can quietly pull you off course.

That’s why it helps to remember the timeless warning: past performance is no indication of future returns.

With that lesson fresh in our minds, let’s take a look at how to choose investments that actually serve your goals in 2026 and beyond.