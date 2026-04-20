Understanding Death Benefit Allocation in SA Retirement Funds

The passing of a loved one is never easy. Beyond the emotional toll, families often face complex financial decisions. One of the most significant is the allocation of death benefits from retirement funds, governed by Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act. With recent updates, including the 2025 Constitutional Court ruling and the 2026 pension and tax reforms, it’s crucial to understand how trustees make these decisions, what rights dependants have, and how different types of life cover are treated.