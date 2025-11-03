The US tariffs that shook SA’s trade – and why Mauritius may hold the key

Together, these measures mean many South African shipments now carry tariff exposure before logistics and compliance costs.

The ripple effects across industries

• Automotive: A 25% levy threatens roughly $2 billion in annual US car parts exports, already pressuring the Rosslyn and East London assembly hubs.

• Agriculture: A 31% tariff on citrus adds about $4.50 per carton, squeezing margins and risking 30 000+ rural jobs.

• Metals: Section 232 tariffs of 50% on steel, aluminium, and derivatives have erased much of the sector’s export competitiveness.

• SMEs: Export orders to the U.S. have dropped by nearly half since April 2025, as smaller firms re-price or pause contracts.

• Macro impact: Treasury modelling suggests a 0.2-point drag on South African GDP for 2025, even after rand adjustments.

The Mauritius alternative—lawful, efficient, and regionally strategic

Re-engineering supply chains through Mauritius offers a compliant way to preserve margins and diversify markets while avoiding tariff evasion risks.

1. Freeport platform

Duty-free / VAT-free storage and re-export zones.

Modern logistics, bonded warehousing, and light-processing rights.

100 % foreign ownership and fast customs clearance.

2. Tax advantage

3% corporate income tax for companies exporting goods (including international buy-sell).

No capital-gains tax and 0 % withholding tax on dividends.

80 % partial exemption regime for qualifying foreign-source income.

3. Treaty network and reputation

Over 45 double-tax agreements—including one with South Africa.

Robust OECD-aligned compliance and substance requirements, ensuring legitimacy with investors and regulators.

How South African firms can pivot—without crossing the line