Use this moment to cut debt and invest smarter

When interest rates were high, many people had no choice but to manage as best they could. But now, with conditions shifting, you have the opportunity to move from reacting to planning.

Take a fresh look at your debt. Is that credit card really worth the R2,000 in monthly interest? What would it feel like to wipe that off your plate for good? Compare that to your home loan, which, while still a debt, often supports long-term value by building an asset.

Your income isn’t just a paycheck. It’s your most powerful financial tool. The less of it chained to repayments, the more freedom you have to save, invest, and make choices that shape your future.