Steven Nathan: What does success look like for your family's wealth in thirty years?

Every family fortune begins with someone: a wealth creator who started a business, made the investments, took the risks and, over decades, built substantial wealth for the family. Along the way they made the important decisions, usually with the help of a financial adviser, a stockbroker and an accountant. If that someone is you, a few questions are worth asking.

The difficulty is that much of what matters about the wealth lives in your head. Your spouse may know less about the family's financial affairs than you assume, and your children may see the results without understanding the thinking behind them: why a business was kept when it could have been sold, why money went offshore when it did, why certain investments were avoided altogether. You will also have made mistakes along the way, as every investor has, and unless those expensive lessons are shared, the next generation is likely to pay for them again.

There is a harder truth too. You have probably relied on the same advisers for many years, often with good reason. But your family's affairs may have become more complex, and it is fair to ask whether the advice has kept pace. Your family may now need broader investment expertise and advice that is clearly independent of product sales.