Why getting financial advice is your best investment

If you manage your own investments, how confident are you that your plan is on track? It’s often thought that you’ll be ok if you have an RA, a few unit trusts, and a tax-free savings account. Right?

You might be, but have you ever wondered whether a DIY approach is really the best way to prepare for what might be 30 years in retirement? Does your portfolio actually suit your long-term goals, and if not, what does that mean for your future?

In South Africa, where inflation often eats away at savings, interest rates rise and fall, and global events often batter local markets, having a financial plan matters more than ever.

Let me to show you how working with a qualified financial adviser could be one of the smartest money decisions you make.