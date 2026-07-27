Why not just invest in South Africa

It's one of the questions I hear most often, and a fair one: why invest offshore when you live in South Africa, earn in rands, and understand the local companies well?

I'll admit it, the JSE has served investors well recently. Over the past 10 years it has returned close to 12% a year in rand, comfortably ahead of local inflation. This performance means that R100,000 invested a decade ago in a JSE tracker is worth roughly R308,000 today.

So, yes, local assets remain essential, for the simplest of reasons: your everyday expenses are in rands, and local investments are the natural match for them.

So the real question isn't whether South Africa has good investments. It clearly does. The question is whether one relatively small, concentrated market should carry such responsibility for funding your retirement, protecting your buying power, and supporting the people who come after you.

For most people, the honest answer is not on its own.