Why 'safe' decisions lose women money

Not all women consider themselves ‘investors’. A ‘saver’, yes. Responsible with money, definitely. But investor? That word brings to mind people who check the markets obsessively, take risks you’d rather avoid, or have a financial confidence you don’t quite have.

Here’s where I’d push back. You’re already an investor. You almost certainly have a retirement annuity, a pension fund, or a provident fund: money going in every month, compounding quietly in the background, being managed by professionals whose entire job is to grow it.

You’ve been investing for years. You just haven’t been calling it that.

So the question worth asking is this: why is the money outside your retirement fund still sitting in a savings account?

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. A survey released last month by US investment manager Vanguard found that 51% of women hold their non-retirement savings in traditional savings accounts, cheque accounts, or physical cash.

The reason isn’t ignorance or carelessness. It’s that a savings account feels responsible, safe and in control.

That sense of safety is real, but it comes with a cost you may not have calculated.