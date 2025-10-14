Will gold continue to shine?

Gold has always served as a store of value. For that reason, central banks hold a mix of gold and foreign currency (mainly US dollars and US government bonds) in their reserves.

Developed countries like the US hold a relatively large portion of their reserves in gold. This is partly because they can create more of their own currency if needed. Emerging markets, on the other hand, have historically held less gold and more USD cash for trade purposes.

But things are changing. Due to rising geopolitical tensions and increasing US debt levels, many emerging markets – including China – have started increasing their gold reserves.