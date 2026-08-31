Women, investments and retirement planning: Where are we falling behind?

South African women are saving — but the numbers show that we still reach retirement with less.

For many women, financial planning is not deliberately ignored. It is simply postponed.

There is always something more urgent: school fees, children, ageing parents, a bond payment, medical expenses or the day-to-day cost of running a household. Retirement feels distant, while today's responsibilities are immediate.

But postponement has a cost.

South African data increasingly shows that women face a combination of lower earnings, weaker participation in the labour market, career interruptions, greater family responsibilities and different investment behaviour. The result is a significant retirement gap.

And perhaps the most important finding is this: the problem is not simply that women do not save.

In many cases, women demonstrate a strong willingness to save. The challenge is turning that saving behaviour into sufficient long-term invested wealth.