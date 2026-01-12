Your 2026 financial planning cheat sheet
By Lesie Greyling*
The new year is here. And with it comes the usual mix of hope and pressure: You want to make smart decisions. You want to feel more in control. But where do you begin?
Let’s be honest, most New Year’s resolutions don’t last. Especially when it comes to money. So, instead of giving you another list to ignore by February, here’s something better: a quick, practical guide to help you actually make progress this year.
Think of it as your personal game plan for money in 2026. No jargon. No fluff. Just simple advice.
1. Spend with purpose
It all starts with knowing where your money goes. If you’re not tracking it, you’re guessing.
Refresh your budget. Whether it’s the or , pick a method that matches your lifestyle and stick to it.
Track your spending for 30 days. You’ll be amazed by what you learn. Even small leaks can sink your savings.
2. Get serious about debt
Debt is draining – emotionally and financially. Make this the year you take back control.
Pick a repayment method. The snowball (smallest debt first) or avalanche (highest interest rate first) approach both work. Choose the one that keeps you motivated.
Check your credit report. Clean up errors and set alerts to protect your score.
3. Prepare for the unexpected
Life throws curveballs. The only way to stay standing is to build your financial shock absorbers.
Start or rebuild your emergency fund. Aim for one month of expenses, then grow it to three to six months.
Set a clear savings goal. Whether it’s a home deposit or holiday, a defined target gives your money purpose.
4. Build long-term wealth
Wealth isn’t built overnight. But small steps, taken consistently, lead to powerful results.
Increase your retirement contributions by 10%. It might feel small now, but your future self will thank you.
Maximise your investment accounts. Top up your RA or TFSA. Automate your contributions.
Start investing – even if it’s just R500 a month. Consistency beats timing every time.
5. Upgrade your money mindset
Financial success isn’t just about numbers. It’s about habits and confidence.
Schedule a monthly ‘money hour’. One hour a month to check in, plan, and stay on track.
Learn one new financial skill. Tax planning, investing, estate basics – pick one and go deep.
Celebrate progress, not perfection. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Recognise the wins.
Bonus tips: quick wins to supercharge your 2026
Need a fast start? These three simple habits pack a serious punch:
Hit pause on impulse buys
Think you need that new gadget or pair of shoes? Wait 24 hours. If it still feels essential tomorrow, go ahead. If not, you've just saved yourself a regret, and a chunk of change.
Make one extra debt payment
Just one extra payment this year can cut your interest and bring you closer to being debt-free. Schedule it for your birthday or bonus month. It’s a gift to your future self.
Create a ‘fun fund’
Budget burnout is real. Set aside a small monthly amount for guilt-free splurges. Whether it’s a meal out, a concert, or a weekend break. This fund keeps your financial discipline sustainable.
The bottom line
You don’t need to do everything. Just pick a few changes that feel right and take the first step. By this time next year, you’ll be glad you did.
Financial confidence isn’t about luck. It’s about momentum. And yours starts now.
* Leslie Greyling is a financial advisor at Brenthurst Fourways.