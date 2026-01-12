Your 2026 financial planning cheat sheet

The new year is here. And with it comes the usual mix of hope and pressure: You want to make smart decisions. You want to feel more in control. But where do you begin?

Let’s be honest, most New Year’s resolutions don’t last. Especially when it comes to money. So, instead of giving you another list to ignore by February, here’s something better: a quick, practical guide to help you actually make progress this year.

Think of it as your personal game plan for money in 2026. No jargon. No fluff. Just simple advice.

1. Spend with purpose

It all starts with knowing where your money goes. If you’re not tracking it, you’re guessing.