Join us for a comprehensive webinar exploring South Africa’s two-pot pension system, which is set to launch in September 2024. Brenthurst Wealth’s Maria Smit and Merchant West’s Daniel King will delve into the intricacies of the new scheme, its impact on retirement planning, and strategies for maximizing benefits. Whether you’re an individual saver, a financial planner, or an HR professional, this session will equip you with essential insights to navigate the upcoming changes effectively.

