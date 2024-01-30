The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
🔒 BizNews share portfolio off to a flying start in 2024: January update
The BizNews Share portfolio, launched in December 2014 on the Standard Bank Webtrader platform, has delivered spectacular returns for South African investors. Following the portfolio’s success in December 2021, another portfolio was launched on the Shyft platform. Every month, BizNews founder Alec Hogg updates the community on the latest developments at the companies whose stocks are held in the portfolios. And although the strategy has been to buy and hold shares like Warren Buffett always says, both portfolios have seen some adjustments. Be sure to register for an entertaining hour.
___STEADY_PAYWALL___
Watch here
Visited 8 times, 8 visit(s) today
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.