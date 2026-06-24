Daron Acemoglu on BizNews: World Cup teaches us what extremists don't want to hear
World Cup

Daron Acemoglu on BizNews: World Cup teaches us what extremists don't want to hear

The World Cup shows how ethnic integration and national pride coexist, challenging political extremes while strengthening shared identity.
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Daron Acemoglu
BizNews
www.biznews.com