FIFA President Gianni Infantino risks turning the beautiful game ugly
FIFA President Gianni Infantino risks turning the beautiful game uglyPhotographer: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America
World Cup

Infantino puts the FIFA 'Greed Machine' into overdrive with $20bn proposal

Critics warn the plan could commercialise the game further, deepen governance concerns, and threaten FIFA’s global unity.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com