SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the SABC logo on November 06, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the SABC plan to collect TV licence fees for smartphones and laptops in South Africa could face major legal problems. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Worldview

Britain's civic breakdown? SA got there first — 85% TV licence evasion rate and R467bn unpaid municipal bills

Britain’s growing refusal to follow rules is eroding trust and weakening the state.
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