CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 3: A Vote Here sign is seen outside of a polling station at Old Stone Center before voting starts on November 3, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
A Vote Here sign is seen outside of a polling station in the USPhoto by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Worldview

America votes on Trump today. Major implications for SA - and the Rand

The Economist's latest forecast of the midterms’ outcome
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