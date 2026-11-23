The Financial Times of London, one of the most influential titles in the world, doesn't often write editorials about our municipal politics, so when it does, it's worth listening. The ANC lost six of the eight big metros and fell to 31% nationally. Voters across racial lines put the DA first in five cities. Yet the coalition deals look set to hand power everywhere except Cape Town to the losers. Johannesburg is the FT's starkest example. Helen Zille won with 35% but faces being shut out, and the paper blames Cyril Ramaphosa for calling the DA a "last resort". It warns that the GNU could crack as a result. Investors, take note..By The FT editorial board.South Africa’s electorate voted for a change of guard in their cities in this month’s municipal elections. South Africa’s political class is poised to ignore them and serve up a rehashed status quo instead.Voters made it clear they no longer trusted the usual batch of politicians to run the country’s failing cities after years of scandal and dire service delivery. The African National Congress was beaten in six of the eight big metropolises, with its national vote sinking to an unprecedented low of 31 per cent.In five cities, the electorate voted across racial lines by putting the Democratic Alliance, a traditionally white, pro-free-market party, in first place, albeit with an outright majority only in Cape Town. But voters’ preference for what they hoped would be clean and competent government has been ignored. Unless there is a sudden last-minute reversal by the November 27 deadline, the DA will run Cape Town, but nowhere else.The most egregious example is Johannesburg, a city that has been in alarming decline under a cavalcade of unstable coalitions. There, Helen Zille, a white, veteran politician and former DA leader, ran an invigorating campaign, mocking the city’s failings by swimming in potholes and boating along a flooded Soweto street. Zille, South Africa’s “iron lady”, is not always loved. But Johannesburg’s electorate, including a substantial number of Black voters, clearly trusted her. She won with 35 per cent, trouncing the ANC on 20 per cent and third-placed Herman Mashaba, a former mayor, on 16 per cent.Yet, after a flurry of coalition talks, it looks like Zille and the DA will be excluded from power and Mashaba will return as mayor. Race probably played a part, with the idea of a combative white woman running Johannesburg, possibly successfully, too much for many. The denial of voters’ wishes is down to a colossal lack of leadership by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who scuppered the DA’s chances by declaring them a “last resort” in coalition talks.As things stand, all three cities in Gauteng, the country’s economic heartland, which contains Pretoria, Ekurhuleni as well as Johannesburg, will be carved up between the ANC and a combination of losing populist parties. Those include Mashaba’s ActionSA, which surfed a wave of xenophobia, and two ANC breakaways, the radical Economic Freedom Fighters of Julius Malema and the Zulu nationalist Umkhonto we Sizwe of former president Jacob Zuma.eThekwini municipality, encompassing Durban, will also be run by Zuma’s party, an uncomfortable outcome but one that at least reflects voter preferences in the country’s Zulu stronghold.More is at stake than who runs the cities. The breakdown of ANC-DA relations at municipal level will affect how they work together nationally where they are partners in the so-called Government of National Unity. At worst, that arrangement could now disintegrate. That would dismay markets and investors, who have credited the centrist coalition with bringing stability and tentative signs of economic recovery.Even worse, the failure to compromise could mean that South Africa’s politics is consolidating along racial lines. While voters have shown some appetite to drop racial allegiances in favour of pragmatism, many politicians are doubling down on identity politics..Read more:.John Matisonn: Coalition deals - Tshwane gives DA leverage.The outcome of the 2024 general elections, in which the ANC vote fell to 40 per cent, brought hope to South Africa. The ANC, unlike other African liberation movements, accepted it had lost its majority and agreed to work with the opposition. Then, it took the high road. The way things are looking now, it is heading down the other fork..© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.