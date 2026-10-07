Brazilians Vote In Tightly Contested Presidential Race A voter carries a Brazilian national flag at a polling station during the general election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Brazilians are headed to the polls Sunday in a tightly contested first round vote between an incumbent that is seeking a fourth term and the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A voter carries a Brazilian national flag at a polling station during the general election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Worldview

Brazil is a right-wing country now. Anyone at Luthuli House watching?

The Bolsonaro clan promises to align with Donald Trump, and to attack democratic institutions
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com