Brazil’s Bolsonaro on brink of a comeback - why Pretoria should pay attention

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 4: Presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro for the Partido Liberal speaks to the press after the votes are tallied during the general election day on October 4, 2026 in Brasilia, Brazil. According to official results, Bolsonaro has 47.06% of the votes, and incumbent president of Brazil and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva has 45.13% with 99% of the voting counted. Bolsonaro and Lula will face off in a runoff on October 25, 2026 after neither reached 50% of the votes to be elected president. In this general election, citizens will also vote for governors in 26 states, to renew the Chamber of Deputies and to elect a third of the Senate. (Photo by Ton Molina/Getty Images)
Brazilian Presidential candidate Flávio BolsonaroPhoto by Ton Molina/Getty Images
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