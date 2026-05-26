The bumbling cop accused of linking South Africa’s mob with the state
Worldview

The bumbling cop accused of linking South Africa’s mob with the state

The surreal testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi electrified an inquiry into politics and organised crime
Published on

Key topics:

  • South Africa inquiry exposes alleged police-political corruption network

  • Mid-level officer Nkosi linked to bribes, tips, and criminal intermediaries

  • Testimony highlights cartel infiltration and deep state corruption concerns

By Monica Mark in Johannesburg

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