The bumbling cop accused of linking South Africa’s mob with the state

Key topics:South Africa inquiry exposes alleged police-political corruption networkMid-level officer Nkosi linked to bribes, tips, and criminal intermediariesTestimony highlights cartel infiltration and deep state corruption concerns.By Monica Mark in Johannesburg.During a major inquiry into corruption at the heart of South Africa’s politics and justice system, much of the country found itself focused on an unlikely subject: a bumbling, mid-level police officer in Gauteng province.Set up last year to investigate explosive allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s police minister and other top officials helped sabotage probes into political killings, the Madlanga Commission has largely focused on top police generals and alleged kingpins.But in testimony that veered between shocking and absurd, Fannie Nkosi, a burly detective sergeant in an organised crime unit, emerged as a small but revealing cog in a machine that embeds criminal networks within the South African state. As the commission’s lawyers grilled him, Nkosi was cast as a go-between, allegedly facilitating bribes, relaying messages and doing quixotic errands for senior cops, officials and alleged crime bosses, hearing transcripts show. .Read more:.State Capture reloaded: Top cops, ministers, and the myth of a clean government - Ivo Vegter.The “modus operandi”, said the lawyer leading the commission’s questioning, was of Nkosi “intermediating” between “people not wanting to be seen talking to each other or doing transactions with each other”.For days, South African social media was flooded with clips of Nkosi’s rambling, sometimes farcical testimony.The sergeant, who denies all wrongdoing, on several occasions asked for toilet breaks during difficult questioning. He also discussed the meaning of a Tupac song, denied knowing that “007” referred to James Bond, and was questioned at length about a herd of impala. But the commission also heard allegations that he was involved in efforts to rig a municipal tender, that he shared confidential police records with alleged criminals and tipped off an alleged kingpin at a critical moment. Nkosi was arrested last month after a parallel investigation by a task team acting on the commission’s recommendation.The case “shows how the spider web works”, said William Gumede, an associate professor at the Wits School of Governance. “It is absolutely linked to politics — and to the [governing] African National Congress itself — otherwise it could not have infused the system to this extent.”Nkosi told the commission his testimony had rattled Ramaphosa’s African National Congress party. He said in private correspondence that “high-ranking members of the ANC” had contacted him to “discourage him from testifying further”, said the commission’s chair, Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Nkosi’s lawyer and a representative for the ANC did not respond to requests for comment.Police corruption shapes daily life in South Africa, as murders go unsolved, extortion flourishes and crime syndicates operate with apparent impunity in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates. “Ordinary South Africans, particularly the vulnerable in poor communities, live with no faith that the police will protect them,” said Kaylynn Palm of non-profit Action Society..Read more:.South Africa’s crime intelligence scandal deepens: Nepotism and cover-up allegations expose systemic corruption.The inquiry has led to suspensions, arrests and investigations of several senior police and municipal officials. It has largely focused on the “Big Five” crime kingpins, a syndicate allegedly specialising in contract killings and abductions, tender fraud and hijackings, whose members are accused of infiltrating the police and government.Nkosi was in regular contact with two of those five, including one of South Africa’s most notorious alleged gangsters: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. A flamboyant businessman and subject of tabloid fixation, Matlala is awaiting trial for a raft of charges, including allegedly orchestrating a botched hit on his ex-girlfriend. Matlala won lucrative public tenders, allegedly through political connections, earning him the South African media label of “tenderpreneur” — shorthand for businessmen who thrive off state patronage. He has denied all wrongdoing, saying he is a legitimate businessman. Nkosi allegedly acted as a go-between for Matlala and one of South Africa’s most senior cops, deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. A police officer testifying anonymously told the commission Matlala had admitted during a police interview in December 2024 that Sibiya and another senior cop helped him win a tender worth millions of dollars.In return, Matlala sent money to Sibiya via Nkosi through transfers to Nkosi’s bank account and in “money packages” that Nkosi would deliver, the officer said. Both Nkosi and Sibiya, who has been suspended, denied this.Around a dozen people, not including Sibiya, are facing corruption and fraud charges over a three-year, R360mn ($22mn) police tender awarded to Matlala’s company in 2024. It was cancelled last year. The commission explored one eccentric alleged pay-off in some detail.Nkosi admitted that he helped arrange the delivery of 20 impalas from Matlala to Sibiya’s farm, a transaction a commission lawyer suggested “we assume . . . was a bribe”.Sibiya claimed he put a stop to the delivery, telling the commission he had called Nkosi and said, “please make sure it is not impalas because I do not need impalas, I cannot keep them and they die”. Nkosi said that call did not happen but insisted the exchange was not a bribe.Lawyers for Sibiya and Matlala did not respond to requests for comment.Other exchanges were more sober. The commission heard allegations that Nkosi may have helped Matlala cover up a brutal abduction.In 2024, Matlala’s sometime business partner Jerry Boshoga went missing. Police believed Matlala had kidnapped Boshoga and was holding him at his home, the anonymous police officer said. But when they searched the mansion, they found no sign of him. In the hearing, Nkosi admitted he was on the phone to Matlala when police arrived at his mansion. Matlala told police he was “tipped off” through two calls from Nkosi, warning that they were coming, according to the anonymous cop.“That gave him ample time to move Mr Boshoga,” the police officer said. Boshoga has still not been found. His family has received harrowing ransom videos from the kidnappers of Boshoga tied up, with no shirt on, begging for help. Nkosi denied he had improperly tipped Matlala off, saying he was telling him he would have to come to the station for questioning over another kidnapping. The sergeant, who has said he then believed Matlala was a legitimate businessman, said “Mr Cat” used to tell him that if he were loyal, he would get him “promoted to a higher rank”.Much of Nkosi’s testimony centred on a credit card belonging to Matlala but found in Nkosi’s possession. He repeatedly struggled to explain why he had the card, saying that he found it in a jet ski owned by another alleged crime boss, which he was retrieving from Matlala’s farm. When a commission lawyer suggested he was using the card to pay or receive bribes, Nkosi replied: “I do not think that maybe I would be so dumb to let a paper trail follow me if it was a bribe.”Nkosi did testify, however, that Matlala had once called him to say he urgently needed the card back ahead of a meeting with Sibiya and South Africa’s deputy president Paul Mashatile. Mashatile’s spokesman has denied that the deputy president knew Matlala and said he was out of the country at the time of the supposed meeting.Judge Madlanga said Nkosi also claimed in correspondence to have “met a lot of senior government officials, politicians and parliamentarians” when working with another alleged Big Five cartel leader. The commission heard Nkosi was in contact with that kingpin’s alleged right-hand man over tenders in the municipality that includes Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. A commission lawyer accused Nkosi of having “conspired” with other actors to ensure one security tender went to a “manifestly non-compliant bid” by Nkosi’s brother’s company and another business. Nkosi denied this.The sergeant was arrested last month, after his hearings had ended, as part of a parallel investigation, and charged with obstructing justice, theft, money laundering, unlawful possession of explosives and failure to safeguard firearms. Nkosi, who has said he intends to plead not guilty, has been denied bail. Many South Africans remain sceptical that the commission will drive meaningful change. Ramaphosa’s use of commissions — he has established at least six — has become a running joke among critics. But experts say the Madlanga Commission has already delivered unusually concrete results, with a special task force acting on its recommendations..Read more:.South Africans no longer trust the police, parliament or political parties - what that means.“The Madlanga Commission is unique . . . it does seem to have teeth,” said Mbekezeli Benjamin of legal think-tank Judges Matter.Nkosi’s surreal case has come to represent just how broken the system is, Gumede said. “It has captured the public imagination and engaged many ordinary Black voters. Precisely because Nkosi is not a big man, what’s coming out through him is how deep the corruption is from top to bottom,” he said..© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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