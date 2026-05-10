Worldview
Dr Bool Smuts exposes SA wildlife crisis: Leopard killers walk for R1 000
A documented pattern of prosecutorial failure, missing charges, and institutional silence reveals how South Africa's robust environmental laws are being systematically ignored, leaving apex predators defenceless.
Key topics:
Leopard killings met with weak or no prosecution
R1,000 fine sparks outrage over wildlife justice
NPA accused of failing to enforce conservation laws
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By BizNews Reporter