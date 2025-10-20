Worldview
The Economist: Ranking the world’s passports (Green Mambas behind Russia, Venezuela)
Americans’ travel documents aren’t as muscular as they used to be
Key topics:
Singapore tops passport rankings; US falls out of top 10 for first time.
Visa-free access varies widely; Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq have fewest.
Americans increasingly seek second passports via investment schemes.
