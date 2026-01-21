Worldview
The Economist: Donald Trump’s bullying is (even) irritating his European populist chums
French and German nationalists are not happy with America’s grab for Greenland
Key topics:
Trump’s Greenland threats strain ties with European nationalist allies.
France’s RN cautiously balances MAGA support with national sovereignty.
MAGA backing boosts EU populists but risks electoral backlash.
