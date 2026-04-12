Worldview
John Endres: The problem with rewriting the history curriculum
A bold attempt to broaden African history risks narrowing global understanding and critical inquiry.
Key topics:
Shift to Mali Empire focus displaces Cold War and Russian Revolution in senior grades
Draft framing “de-centres” Europe and embeds ideological prompts like ubuntu worldview
8 in 10 Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning, limiting curriculum debate
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By John Endres*