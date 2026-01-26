Worldview
From Davos to Gaza: What the new multipolar order means for Africa
Davos reveals a managed multipolar order reshaping power, finance, and conflict-with stark consequences for African sovereignty and agency.
Key topics:
Multipolar world shifts power via finance, leverage, and controlled stability.
Africa risks external management without strong institutions or unity.
Strategic planning, governance, and regional cooperation are crucial.
By Dr. Joan Swart*